Mary Matthews Sells 500 Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Mary Matthews sold 500 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.05, for a total transaction of C$18,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,923,015.

Shares of BOS traded up C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.19. 60,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.08. The company has a market cap of C$976.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1 year low of C$30.94 and a 1 year high of C$47.00.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

BOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.

About AirBoss of America (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.