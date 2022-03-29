Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,758 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $51,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. 14,712,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,006,207. The company has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

