Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HTLZF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.