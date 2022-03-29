Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,366. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

