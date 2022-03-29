The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IRL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. The New Ireland Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 233,963 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

