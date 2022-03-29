Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) to post sales of $45.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $46.92 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $181.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $181.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

REPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

REPX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.99. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,897,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

