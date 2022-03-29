Brown Advisory Inc. Has $59.24 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $59,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,678,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

ACGL stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. 1,773,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.