sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $121.04 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00107272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 121,250,039 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

