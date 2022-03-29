New BitShares (NBS) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.29 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $42.29 million and approximately $41.92 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

