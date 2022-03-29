Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 346,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

