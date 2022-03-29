Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will post sales of $579.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.11 million to $604.42 million. Air Lease posted sales of $474.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 26.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Air Lease by 18.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,888 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 706,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

