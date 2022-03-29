Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/18/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLCM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 19,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,320. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.51. Equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

