Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 54,927 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $64,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after buying an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.91.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $8.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.40. 529,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $96.97 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

