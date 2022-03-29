Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,669 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $66,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,677,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after buying an additional 567,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. 1,217,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

