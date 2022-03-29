Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $69,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,863,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 911.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.92. 271,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,236. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $203.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

