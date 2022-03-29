Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.