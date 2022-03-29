Brokerages Set Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target at $12.50

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 9,377,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Volta Inc – Class A has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

