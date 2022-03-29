ZUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,713.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $8,713.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.20 or 0.07142008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.69 or 0.99800458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046510 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

