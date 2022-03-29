nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Update

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NDVN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,255. nDivision has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get nDivision alerts:

About nDivision (Get Rating)

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nDivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nDivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.