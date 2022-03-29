Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NRILY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. 2,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. Nomura Research Institute has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

