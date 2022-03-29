Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NRILY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. 2,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. Nomura Research Institute has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

