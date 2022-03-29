Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.