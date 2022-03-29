W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.60

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.60 and last traded at $83.52, with a volume of 1196270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $149,987,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

