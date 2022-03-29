Brown Advisory Inc. Has $198.22 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $198,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 632,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 47,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $491.03. 1,271,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,458. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.05 and a twelve month high of $485.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.68 and a 200 day moving average of $431.91. The stock has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.