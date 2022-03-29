Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $70.80

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,199 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,606,000 after acquiring an additional 179,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Newmont by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Newmont by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.39. 597,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,572,515. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

