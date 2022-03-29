Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $274.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.09. 11,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,262. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $250.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.81.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

