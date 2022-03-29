Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 189,486 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,243,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189,486 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $290,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.78. 4,908,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

