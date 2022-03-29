Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 69,781 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,781 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $364,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

ETSY traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.92. 3,077,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

