Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 114,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,691. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.67. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $45.63.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.