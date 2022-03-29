ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

