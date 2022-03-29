Short Interest in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expands By 51.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,440,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 35,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.35.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.