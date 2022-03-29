Short Interest in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expands By 51.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,440,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 35,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,822,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,148,372. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.