ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. 14,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.46.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

