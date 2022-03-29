ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. 14,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.46.
In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
