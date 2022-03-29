International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given New €2.30 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.30 ($2.53) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.45.

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 42,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

