Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LYG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 1,072,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,247,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 662,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 1,570,999 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

