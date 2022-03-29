Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) & UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Farmhouse and UWM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A UWM 0 7 2 0 2.22

UWM has a consensus target price of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 65.43%. Given UWM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A UWM 3.31% 24.62% 4.32%

Volatility & Risk

Farmhouse has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmhouse and UWM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UWM $2.97 billion 0.14 $98.44 million $0.67 6.72

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UWM beats Farmhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

