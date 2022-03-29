MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $537,241.01 and $27.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00081574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,738,712 coins and its circulating supply is 153,436,784 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

