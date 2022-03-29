Pangolin Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and $897,149.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,262,381 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

