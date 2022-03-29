Zacks: Analysts Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Analysts expect that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gitlab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09.

Several research firms have commented on GTLB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Gitlab stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,537. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gitlab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.