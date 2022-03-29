Zacks: Analysts Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Analysts expect that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gitlab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gitlab.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09.
Gitlab stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,537. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.