Brown Advisory Inc. Has $750.37 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $750,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $42.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $744.56. 154,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $748.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,183.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

