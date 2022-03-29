Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.35

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 108904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

