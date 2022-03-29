Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,585,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,633,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,563,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,405,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,810,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITA stock remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,062. Coliseum Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

