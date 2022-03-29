Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 3,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $151.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

