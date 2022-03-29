Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.35

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 108904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

