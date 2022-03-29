Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the February 28th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE:PMM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. 413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,661. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.