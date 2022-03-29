Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the February 28th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:PMM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. 413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,661. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

