Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Grows By 108.7%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the February 28th total of 71,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,706. Medigus has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Get Medigus alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medigus during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.