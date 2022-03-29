Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of MEJHY stock remained flat at $$14.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. Meiji has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

