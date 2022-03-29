Short Interest in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Rises By 100.9%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock worth $4,591,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TNET traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. 6,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

