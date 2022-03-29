PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $121.11. 860,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,997,438. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

