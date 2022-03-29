Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 2.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,610,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $16.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $599.09. 78,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,389. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 520.85, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $557.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.