Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.92.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $15.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.52. The stock had a trading volume of 133,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.75. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

