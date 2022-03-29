Pamela Stephenson Sells 454 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $13,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALBO traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 16,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $8,959,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

